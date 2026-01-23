Sharesies tax error left 20,000 Infratil investors short

Sharesies is conducting a technical review to strengthen controls and prevent future errors. (Image: Supplied)

A Sharesies error resulted in around 20,000 Infratil investors receiving a smaller dividend than they were entitled to.Sharesies this week emailed affected investors to say it had identified and resolved an issue with an Infratil dividend payment made in December 2025.The original payment lacked imputation credits, resulting in more tax being withheld and investors receiving less than they should have.Imputation credits are tax credits that reflect corporate tax already paid by the company, and missing credits mean more tax was withheld from in...