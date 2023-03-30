Slashing Auckland events budget is shortsighted, say hoteliers

James Doolan: "We wish this was solved 18 months ago, but industry was ignored." (Image: BusinessDesk)

Hoteliers say proposed cuts to Auckland Council's destination marketing budget are "ill-timed" and likely to have an impact on the city's post-covid economic recovery.Hotel Council Aotearoa (HCA), representing 360 of New Zealand's major hotels, has advised the council to keep relevant Auckland Unlimited staff and offer reduced, but still adequate, funding to 'keep the lights on'.The council, as part of its latest budget proposals, aims to cut the city's promotional funding by $27.5 million. That's in additi...