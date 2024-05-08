Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Small NZ business in trademark stoush with Chinese giant Huawei

Small NZ business in trademark stoush with Chinese giant Huawei
NDG Ltd used a similar trademark to one of Huawei's. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 08 May 2024
The Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand has invalidated the trademark for a range of electronic goods sold by Huawei under the brand OptiXstar after the giant Chinese corporate threatened a NZ minnow with legal action.Network Design Group (NDG), a networking solutions consultancy based in Ashburton, applied to the Intellectual Property Office of NZ (IPONZ) to invalidate the trademark after legal letters from Huawei. NDG sells networking hardware under the name Optistar and uses a logo with that brand name and a five-pointed star.Hu...
Turnaround talking points, yet another IT fiasco, and more ...
Policy Business of Government

Turnaround talking points, yet another IT fiasco, and more ...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Politics

Peters: Mfat won't get a 'cent' for IT fix

Deputy PM Peters demands foreign ministry fix governance and costs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Peters: Mfat won't get a 'cent' for IT fix
Markets

Analysts jittery about Spark's 'rare' downgrade

 A chink in the armour.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Analysts jittery about Spark's 'rare' downgrade

More Law & Regulation

ComCom takes 2degrees to court over 'free' Aussie roaming plan
Law & Regulation

ComCom takes 2degrees to court over 'free' Aussie roaming plan

The regulator is unhappy about companies burying key conditions in the fine print.

Staff reporters 07 May 2024
ComCom approves One NZ acquisition of Dense Air
Law & Regulation

ComCom approves One NZ acquisition of Dense Air

The telco will increase its spectrum holdings to match competitor Spark's.

Ben Moore 07 May 2024
Banking on the price of stability
Finance

Paul McBeth: Banking on the price of stability

Competition has a cost that some might not be willing to pay.

Paul McBeth 07 May 2024
Wright family denied appeal after unjustifiably sacking midwives
Law & Regulation

Wright family denied appeal after unjustifiably sacking midwives

The court of appeal’s ruling on April 29 upheld an original ERA decision from July 2022.

Gregor Thompson 07 May 2024