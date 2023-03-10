Menu
Social media posts can cost you your job

Make your policies clear: you don't want to get a TikTok shock. (Image: Depositphotos)
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
In a world where most employees have an online presence on some form of social media, the line between private and work life can become blurred.  The starting point is that an employee is entitled to their private life and what they do online is their business.  But more and more legal firms like ours are seeing situations where social media activity can legitimately cause concern for employers where individuals are identifiable as an employee, their online activity has the potential to bring their employer into disrepute, or it could...
Markets

Unsettled NZ market sheds 1%

The prospect of more interest rate rises unsettled investors.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
Law & Regulation

Disciplinary hearing against CTV building-linked engineer

The man whose firm designed the CTV building will appear before a disciplinary hearing in August.

Oliver Lewis 3:56pm
Politics

Christchurch bus upgrade gets $78m from government

Michael Wood aims to halve the delivery time of a massive bus overhaul.

Oliver Lewis 3:00pm

Finance

FMA warnings stack up against Du Val Group

Another day, another sternly worded warning to Du Val Capital Partners.

Brent Melville 12:27pm
Policy

Waste Management spends $50m on Auckland landfill

The company wants RMA reforms to class waste services as critical infrastructure.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Complex leaky building trial heads into new territory

Metlifecare is seeking damages now reckoned at $90.7m against James Hardie.

Greg Hurrell 09 Mar 2023