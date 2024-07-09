Menu
‘Sock puppet’ insolvency practitioner before disciplinary tribunal

Rachael Reed, KC, is chairing the independent disciplinary tribunal hearing the case. (Image: File)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Tue, 09 Jul 2024
In an unusual accountancy "sock puppetry" case, an insolvency practitioner was brought before a disciplinary tribunal on June 3.The case, brought by the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants (NZICA), was heard in Wellington before an independent disciplinary tribunal chaired by Rachael Reed, KC.Interim suppression orders applied to the names of anyone directly involved in the case and, by extension, anything that could divulge those individuals' identities.The NZICA advised they may be lifted once a ruling is issued...
