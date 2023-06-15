Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Stefan Lepionka case against former lawyers hinges on unsigned 2016 agreement

Stefan Lepionka case against former lawyers hinges on unsigned 2016 agreement
The high court in Wellington is the setting for a difficult legal dispute. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
A legal battle between businessman Stefan Lepionka and his related company with their former lawyers hinges on the validity of an unsigned 2016 agreement between the parties.The plaintiff Lepionka & Company Investments Limited (LCIL) is suing its former solicitors Gibson Sheat over advice given in 2015 that it claims was negligent. It disputes Gibson Sheat’s counterclaim that the dispute over that advice was settled in 2016. Lepionka is the director and sole shareholder of LCIL.The case stems from the aftermath of a rural Hawke's...
Act: NZ farmers shouldn't pay for emissions if trading partners aren't
Primary Sector

Act: NZ farmers shouldn't pay for emissions if trading partners aren't

The party released its agricultural policy at day two of Fieldays.

Riley Kennedy 12:05pm
Economy

NZ economy dips its toe into recessionary waters

Migration helped prop up the soggy headline figure.

Paul McBeth 11:41am
NZ economy dips its toe into recessionary waters
Bloomberg

Asia, US stock futures climb after Fed rate pause

The US dollar fell to trade near a one-month low.

Bloomberg 11:30am
Asia, US stock futures climb after Fed rate pause

More Law & Regulation

No action from probe into Chorus contract terms
Markets

No action from probe into Chorus contract terms

The question of unbundling fibre won't be asked for a couple more years.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Verrall to exempt small manufacturers from new therapeutic products regime
Law & Regulation

Verrall to exempt small manufacturers from new therapeutic products regime

The ink was barely dry on the select committee report before more changes were mooted.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023
CTV building complaint hearing delayed again
Infrastructure

CTV building complaint hearing delayed again

A long-delayed disciplinary hearing was meant to take place in August. No more.

Oliver Lewis 13 Jun 2023
ComCom to weigh up closure of Sanford facility as part of Moana deal
Primary Sector

ComCom to weigh up closure of Sanford facility as part of Moana deal

The regulator has to work out whether the deal is fishy.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023