Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Subcontractors fail in bid for split trial over SkyCity Convention Centre fire

Subcontractors fail in bid for split trial over SkyCity Convention Centre fire
(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 14 May 2024
The high court in Auckland has declined to split a 14-week trial next year over liability for a devastating 2019 fire at Auckland’s partly-built SkyCity Convention Centre.Main contractor Fletcher Construction subcontracted MPM Waterproofing Services to carry out work on the membrane roofing at the centre. MPM Waterproofing subcontracted JEL Waterproofing to do some of that work.On Oct 22, 2019, a fire broke out at the centre and quickly spread across the roof. It took firefighters until Nov 1 to completely extinguish the blaze. In that ti...
Good on paper: flights of fintasy in the finternet future
Opinion

David Chaplin: Good on paper: flights of fintasy in the finternet future

The world could tiptoe towards the finternet in a “series of incremental steps”.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Policy

Work visa numbers drop by more than 50% year-on-year

High net migration numbers are starting to turn thanks to a slowing economy.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Work visa numbers drop by more than 50% year-on-year
Transport

Ocean Flyer and Monte sign seaglider financing deal

Ocean Flyer wants to bring 25 high-tech seagliders to NZ.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Ocean Flyer and Monte sign seaglider financing deal

More Law & Regulation

Company owing $60k to Meredith Connell will sell for $10m, entrepreneur says
Law & Regulation

Company owing $60k to Meredith Connell will sell for $10m, entrepreneur says

Two Auckland law firms going after company co-founded by Ashutosh Sharma.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Lawyer suspended after clients' funds go missing
Law & Regulation

Lawyer suspended after clients' funds go missing

Lawyer suspended after alleged misappropriation of client funds and deceitful conduct.

John Anthony 13 May 2024
'Fictitious' nuclear power idea delays solar farm consent
Law & Regulation

'Fictitious' nuclear power idea delays solar farm consent

Allan Crafar's appeal against Taupō district project dismissed.

Ian Llewellyn 10 May 2024
WorkSafe puts boards of trustees on notice
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: WorkSafe puts boards of trustees on notice

Leadership comes from the top; school board members should reflect on that.

Bronwyn Heenan 10 May 2024