Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Talley’s safety systems to be monitored for two years

Talley’s safety systems to be monitored for two years
Talley's has been going through a health and safety probe. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 22 Aug 2023
Major food company Talley’s Group Limited (TGL) and its subsidiaries will be monitored by health and safety experts for more than two years as part of a WorkSafe probe into the business.TGL, which includes Open Country Dairy, transport firm Halls and meatworks Affco, as well as the seafood, ice cream and vegetable products which bear the Talley’s name, has also set up an independent assurance board led by former police commissioner Mike Bush. In 2021, WorkSafe said it would “take a closer look at how the Talley’s Gr...
Solid results brought an end to days of decline for NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Solid results brought an end to days of decline for NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,485.26, up 26.56 points or 0.23%.

Graham Skellern 6:28pm
Property

Asset Plus should now be Asset 'One'

A vote will need to be taken on the future direction, once the remaining property is sold.

Brent Melville 6:00pm
Asset Plus should now be Asset 'One'
Politics charts

Election 2023: The right bloc now has a clear lead

National and Act continue to widen the gap in BusinessDesk's Polltracker average.

Andy Fyers 3:55pm
Election 2023: The right bloc now has a clear lead

More Law & Regulation

Wellington barrister Dale La Hood appointed to high court
Law & Regulation

Wellington barrister Dale La Hood appointed to high court

His successful prosecutions included the Skinner & Rowley tax case and Lombard Finance.

Staff reporters 3:25pm
BNZ wasn't 'willing' to continue supporting Wishbone's funding
Finance

BNZ wasn't 'willing' to continue supporting Wishbone's funding

Liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 8:05am
The employment advocate taking on the NZ law society
Law & Regulation Free Exclusive

The employment advocate taking on the NZ law society

The employment advocate who is challenging the law society wants to run her own law firm.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Ezibuy administrators racked up $1.5m bill for two months' work
Finance

Ezibuy administrators racked up $1.5m bill for two months' work

Their fees totalled about $916,000 for the administration.

Riley Kennedy 21 Aug 2023