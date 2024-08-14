Menu
Te Pūkenga Competenz cyber attack data breach affects more than 6,000 students

The personal and financial information of thousands of NZers has been compromised in a cyberattack. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 14 Aug 2024
More than 6,000 people's financial or personal information was stolen during a computer systems breach at Te Pūkenga business division, Competenz.A spokesperson for Competenz said the organisation, which provides on-the-job vocational education, was “endeavouring” to contact those affected but could not inform all those whose data had been compromised.The organisation said information compromised during the breach affected 6,130 past and present learners, 159 current staff, 407 past staff, and a small number of independent contr...
