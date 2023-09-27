Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

The fallout from Mainzeal: what directors have to do

The fallout from Mainzeal: what directors have to do
Directors are elected or appointed to manage a company’s business and affairs. (Image: Getty)
Georgina Toomey
Georgina Toomey
Wed, 27 Sep 2023
The role of directors in helping steer businesses has been in the spotlight this month, after the supreme court ordered the directors of Mainzeal to pay $39.8 million, plus interest, for letting the construction firm keep trading while insolvent and while owing $110m to unsecured creditors.It's a scenario that sends a chill down the spines of directors, who could face personal liability or bankruptcy.Company directors have many legal duties they owe their company, all the way from simply acting in good faith, to not engaging in reckless tra...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 27, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
World

The world’s biggest crypto firm is melting down

‘Every battle is a do-or-die situation,’ Binance co-founder Yi He writes.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
The world’s biggest crypto firm is melting down
Environment

Degrowth movement wants to stop humanity driving over a cliff

Global accountancy firms have taken part in a New Zealand degrowth conference.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Degrowth movement wants to stop humanity driving over a cliff

More Law & Regulation

KPMG baffled by National's COFI repeal pledge
Finance

KPMG baffled by National's COFI repeal pledge

The banking industry didn't see it coming.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Repping the representers: the lawyers' turf war in waiting
Law & Regulation

Repping the representers: the lawyers' turf war in waiting

Who should be the lobby group for lawyers?

Victoria Young 5:00am
Bankruptcy threat looms for Mainzeal directors
Infrastructure

Bankruptcy threat looms for Mainzeal directors

The liquidator has lodged demands on the directors.

Paul McBeth 25 Sep 2023
Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment
Finance

Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment

The religious community doesn't think banks should act as 'moral arbiters'.

Oliver Lewis 22 Sep 2023