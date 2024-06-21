Menu
To flex or not to flex

To flex or not to flex
Working from home is one of the most common flexible working arrangements. (Image: Getty)
Bronwyn Heenan
Bronwyn Heenan
Fri, 21 Jun 2024
Flexible working, or the ability to work from home, is rapidly becoming an issue for employers and employees alike. Flexibility can create great outcomes for teams and businesses because it leads to happier, more productive, more engaged people, and an agile workplace; but it needs to be operating successfully to be effective.  Employees want more flexibility and the opportunity to work from home more often, meanwhile, employers want employees working in the office, and certainly for there to be more days in the office than not.Workin...
QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 21
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 21

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'

Simeon Brown says NZTA will start counting traffic management costs from September.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Policy

No new taxes, so evaders to be targeted

The revenue minister hopes to get $8 back for every $1 spent on compliance.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
No new taxes, so evaders to be targeted

Rent row brothel to reopen for business
Property

Rent row brothel to reopen for business

Madam says she has regained occupation in stoush with her high-profile landlord.

Maria Slade 20 Jun 2024
FMA gives pass mark to first batch of climate-related reports
Law & Regulation

FMA gives pass mark to first batch of climate-related reports

The quality was variable and some need improvement.

Greg Hurrell 19 Jun 2024
Foodstuffs settles land covenants case
Retail

Foodstuffs settles land covenants case

Fines can reach up to $10 million or three times the commercial gain, ComCom said.

Gregor Thompson 19 Jun 2024