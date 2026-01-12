Menu
Transpower firm on lake levels as Meridian says rules let rivals shape prices

There is money in Lake Pūkaki and other southern hydro lakes. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 12 Jan 2026
The battle over access to water in the South Island hydro lakes is continuing, with Transpower proposing new flexibility but stopping short of the deeper changes sought by Meridian and Contact.The debate over contingent storage, the portion of lake reserves held back for dry years or extreme events, is central to managing risk as gas production declines and thermal back-up becomes more fragile.The dispute matters to households and factories alike: who carries dry-year risk, and at what price?If lakes are run too low and another dry spell hits,...
RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 5:00pm
Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:00pm
Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions
Law & Regulation

Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Simon Watts appoints three new members to rebuild the Electricity Authority board.

Ian Llewellyn 12:47pm
Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

EA below legal minimum as members depart
Law & Regulation

EA below legal minimum as members depart

Key decisions face delay as the Govt prepares new appointments.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Yoyoso, Miniso and Acecco stores go into liquidation
Retail

Yoyoso, Miniso and Acecco stores go into liquidation

Liquidators warn unsecured creditors may recover 0% of what they are owed.

Jaime Lyth 12 Jan 2026
Govt extends open-data regime to electricity retailing
Law & Regulation

Govt extends open-data regime to electricity retailing

About 2m households and 165k small firms to gain access to usage data.

Ian Llewellyn 12 Jan 2026