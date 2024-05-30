Menu
Uncertainties and cost pressures underpin increasing electricity costs

Increasing storm damage and insurance costs are just some of the pressures facing lines companies. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 30 May 2024
The Commerce Commission has walked the middle path in regulating how much lines companies and Transpower can spend and charge in the coming years but says it has allowed flexibility due to uncertainty about the future.On Wednesday, the commission released its draft decision on the regulatory settings for the monopolies that transmit and distribute electricity covering five years from April 1 2025.The decision follows plans from the companies seeking very large expenditure increases, which ComCom has largely accepted but wound back due to doubts...
