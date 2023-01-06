Vac Group NZ's creditor tips companies into liquidation

(Image: Vac-U-Digga)

Creditors of the New Zealand arm of an Australian civil contractor have moved to appoint liquidators to the company.A watershed meeting was due to be held this week in Auckland with the Vac Group NZ’s administrators – Cor Cordis’ Michael Billingsley and Neil Cussen – giving those owed money by the now-collapsed company the option of liquidating or handing the company back to its Australian parent.Companies Office filings show the pair were appointed liquidators yesterday, with their first report due on Jan 12.The adminis...