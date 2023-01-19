Menu
Wānaka supermarkets cop $750 fines over Good Friday trading

Staff reporters
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) was more bark than bite in crowing about the fines for two Wānaka supermarkets breaching Easter trading laws.Owner and Foodstuffs South Island co-operative members Greta Enterprises and Aspiring Foodmarket opened their Wānaka New World and New World Three Parks stores on Good Friday in both 2021 and 2022, an offence for which the two stores were fined $750 in the Christchurch district court. That’s three-quarters of the maximum $1,000 penalty. MBIE labour inspectorate regiona...
Politics

Tributes flow in following shock Ardern resignation

Auckland chamber of commerce CEO Simon Bridges says NZ needs a PM who can inject confidence into the business sector. 

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 4:34pm
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Did Ardern just hand the election to Luxon?

It's hard to see how Jacinda Ardern hasn't just handed National an unobstructed 2023 election win.

Pattrick Smellie 3:08pm
Politics Breaking

PM Ardern resigns – not enough in tank for Oct 14 election

A vote for a new leader will be held in three days, the PM said in her speech today.

Staff reporters 1:37pm