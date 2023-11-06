Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Waste Management refunds customers $5.6m after incorrect billing

Waste Management refunds customers $5.6m after incorrect billing
Waste Management sent debt collectors to residential customers who didn't owe money. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
Waste Management New Zealand has refunded $5.6 million to residential customers and is working on refunding more customers after a Commerce Commission investigation found it had likely breached the Fair Trading Act.Following complaints in 2020, the Commerce Commission found the company had sought payments via debt collection from customers who didn’t owe it money. Waste Management, which is owned by Australian investment fund Igneo Infrastructure Partners, is the leader in the country’s waste market, with revenue of $547m...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 06, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 06, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

Cameron Bagrie: It's not about tax relief: it's about tax thievery

Income tax ‘bracket creep’ can be solved. Just don’t call it a tax cut.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
It's not about tax relief: it's about tax thievery
Markets

US takeover offer for MHM Automation could be a sign of things to come

Shares in MHM jumped 70% following the news.

Ella Somers 5:00am
US takeover offer for MHM Automation could be a sign of things to come

More Law & Regulation

$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case
Finance

$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case

The unnamed person copped a fine and community detention.

Staff reporters 03 Nov 2023
Supie first sought help from PwC in April
Finance

Supie first sought help from PwC in April

Barely 5% of its customers were "active".

Riley Kennedy 03 Nov 2023
Whakaari – a common sense approach
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Whakaari – a common sense approach

The latest judgment has wide-reaching implications for landowners.

Bronwyn Heenan 03 Nov 2023
Quest fails to overturn court injunction in hotel franchisee dispute
Law & Regulation

Quest fails to overturn court injunction in hotel franchisee dispute

Quest was concerned about guest complaints, cleanliness and business performance.

Greg Hurrell 03 Nov 2023