Law & Regulation

Watson belatedly fronts for US insider trading charges

Eric Watson is still believed to be in Europe. (Image: NZME)
Denise McNabb
Mon, 24 Jun 2024
Beleaguered New Zealand businessman, Eric Watson, has accused the US Securities and Exchange Commission of procedural misconduct and improper and non-compliant service in an insider trading complaint against him.In a letter to the US courts last week – his first direct contact since the claim was filed – he outlined four grounds for setting aside a default declaration for his no-shows to date. He is defending himself after lawyers acting on his behalf had been unsuccessful in resolving the claims.The US Securities and Exchange...
