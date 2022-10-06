See full details
Wellington philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik wins in court over unpaid loans

Thu, 06 Oct 2022

Wellington property developer Mark Dunajtschik has won out in court over Michael Garnham. (Image: Oliver Lewis)
Wellington philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik has been awarded $620,000 in unpaid loans and interest from a man known for his role in the sale of an Abel Tasman beach to New Zealanders. Dunajtschik, a property investor known for his generous donations towards health facilities in the capital, took action against Michael Garnham, a lawyer and businessman, in the high court at Wellington over loans made to Garnham by his partner, Dorothy Spotswood. According to a judgment issued by associate judge Owen Paulsen on Sept 28, Spotswood loaned...

