Law & Regulation

Westland must collect Gloriavale company's milk, high court rules

Greg Hurrell

Tue, 04 Oct 2022

Westland must collect Gloriavale company's milk, high court rules
Canaan said Westland had no legal or factual basis for refusing its milk and sought the injunction to force collection.(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Westland Dairy Company has been ordered to keep taking milk from Gloriavale-owned Canaan Farming Dairy after the processor said it would suspend collection over child labour concerns.In granting an interim injunction against Westland, the high court in Greymouth said Canaan could not employ anyone under 18 on its dairy farms.In June, Westland said it would no longer take milk from Canaan’s three West Coast dairy farms until it changed its practices.That followed an employment court ruling in May that children working on farms owned by Glo...

