Law & Regulation

WhatsApp texts latest battle in Glenn, Wikeley, Watson court saga

The battle continues between Eric Watson, left, Owen Glenn, right, and Ken Wikeley. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 19 Feb 2024
Communications on the messaging platform WhatsApp are the latest to be fought over as the ongoing legal challenge by Owen Glenn’s Kea Investments against Ken Wikeley and Eric Watson has taken another turn. Previously, Kea sued and obtained judgments against the two expat New Zealand businessmen and associated companies after alleging conspiracy and fraud.Wikeley did not fight the cases, leaving Kea to win by default, but now Wikeley is fighting back. The latest hearing was on Feb 5 in the high court at Auckland. In the most rece...
Top investors share the toughest lessons they had to learn
Bloomberg

No one gets good at financial decision-making without taking the risk of being wrong.

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

For Elon Musk lately, it’s all about Russia, Russia, Russia

Billionaire maintains his companies are doing the most to undermine the Kremlin.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Business

Failed company's directors and shareholders disputed

Failed property maintenance group Remarkable Holdings owes $2.7m to third-party creditors.

John Anthony 5:00am
Regulator muses on splitting Transpower, lines companies coordination
Law & Regulation

Electricity Authority says future changes to industry's structure might be needed.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Spark bats away Cayman Islands lawsuit
Markets

Company's case claimed Spark helped one of its directors breach fiduciary duties.

John Anthony 5:00am
Modern slavery legislation 'a necessity', say investors
Law & Regulation

Fund managers argue laws must lead to genuine change in business practice.

Murray Jones 5:00am
Adjusting the mix: ingredients for NZ's success
Economy

A challenge to make the New Zealand recipe more competitive.

Simon Robertson 17 Feb 2024