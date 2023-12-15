Menu
Where in the world is Jay McLaren-Harris?

Jay Mclaren-Harris. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 15 Dec 2023
An Auckland entrepreneur who once dabbled in the NZ First youth wing is proving difficult for liquidators of his events management company to locate.Set up in September last year by Jay McLaren-Harris, who also didn’t respond to BusinessDesk on Thursday, MHRJ Management was designed to be an event management business running global leadership conferences.According to the Companies Office, MHRJ Management is one of several companies connected to McLaren-Harris through his Comilla Group.In the past, he’s also been involved with Tumeke...
