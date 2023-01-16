Which lender appointed the most receiverships last year?

BNZ triggered 17% of receiverships last year. (Image: Sergei Wing/Unsplash)

The bank with the country’s largest business loan book and an Australian-owned second-tier lender were the top appointors of receivers in 2022, a study of public records showed.A BusinessDesk analysis of NZ Gazette notices and Companies Office filings found that out of the 67 receiverships in 2022, Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) triggered the most – 17%, or 12.However, only just.Australian-owned small business lender Bizcap NZ, which described itself as “New Zealand’s most open-minded lender”, was close behind, appointi...