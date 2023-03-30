Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

White Island disaster complaint dismissed in US

White Island disaster complaint dismissed in US
Whakaari White Island. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 30 Mar 2023
A New Zealand tour company facing a health and safety charge in relation to the White Island/Whakaari eruption has succeeded in having a lawsuit in the United States dismissed.Survivors and relatives of those who died in the disaster have taken various lawsuits in the US since the Dec 9, 2019, event, which killed 22 people.As well as targeting Royal Caribbean Cruises, the plaintiffs in the cases have sought tens of millions of dollars from ID Tours NZ (IDNZ), the local booking agent that functioned as a go-between between Royal Caribbean and NZ...
Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value
Technology

Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value

The tech giant's move may compel rivals like Tencent to follow a similar path.

Bloomberg 11:06am
Media

MediaWorks to close Today FM

Today FM shows were abruptly pulled off the air this morning during Tova O’Brien’s morning programme. 

Daniel Dunkley 10:31am
MediaWorks to close Today FM
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 30, 2023

More Law & Regulation

Top lawyer's complainant had 'sense of duty'
Law & Regulation

Top lawyer's complainant had 'sense of duty'

The hearing was held over two days this week.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Iconic brands fight back against greenwashing claims
Law & Regulation Free

Iconic brands fight back against greenwashing claims

Dilmah tea, Proper Crisps and Cottonsofts have come under fire.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Slashing Auckland events budget 'ill-timed'
Law & Regulation

Slashing Auckland events budget 'ill-timed'

Hoteliers say proposed cuts will impact the city's post-covid economic recovery.

Brent Melville 5:00am
New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5
Economy

New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5

The Commerce Commission has issued guidelines on its approach to enforcing the new legislation.

Staff reporters 29 Mar 2023