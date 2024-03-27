Menu
Why the EU is pushing its trading partners to go faster on emissions reductions

The European Commission headquarters in Brussels. (Photo: BusinessDesk)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 27 Mar 2024
The European Union wants the world to play by its climate change rules but says it has everyone’s best interests at heart. Not all countries are convinced.Against a backdrop of growing protectionism worldwide, the EU is pushing free trade and open markets. But that comes with a catch. These days, one of the bloc’s biggest exports is its rules.BusinessDesk attended a two-day seminar in Brussels this month with 20 other journalists from outside the bloc. It was a chance for the European Commission (EC), the EU’s executive arm, t...
