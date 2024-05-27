Menu
Worker sues NZ Trade and Enterprise in US over loss of job, alleged discrimination

Sovereign immunity is among the defences being put forward by the export and investment promotion agency. (Image: NZTE)
Jem Traylen
Mon, 27 May 2024
A former American employee of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise has filed legal proceedings in the US alleging that the agency discriminated against him for taking leave to care for his disabled mother. Daniel Brown is seeking a jury trial and damages of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Brown said his employment as investment director was abruptly terminated in September 2023, while he was on leave, despite him continuing to fulfil his work responsibilities remotely and having received only positive feedback on his performance.He said he ha...
