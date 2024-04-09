Menu
Would-be seabed miner accused of misleading claims

TTR has been trying for years to start seabed mining off the Taranaki coast. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Tue, 09 Apr 2024
A New Zealand activist group opposed seabed mining, and infrastructure minister Chris Bishop accused an Australian mining company of misleading behaviour regarding its planned Taranaki iron sands project. Kiwis Against Seabed Mining (KASM) is making a complaint to the Australian Securities Investment Commission (ASIC) claiming that Trans-Tasman Resources’ (TTR) parent company, Manuka Resources, misled the Australian securities exchange (ASX). KASM claimed that Manuka Resources had exaggerated its relationship with the NZ governm...
Opinion Satire

Gordon Gekko might be back in Wall Street 3 with an ESG twist. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
Mobile broadband slower where fibre not an option

The latest Measuring Broadband report shows variations in rural 4G broadband speeds.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Business of Government: Target gaming, lobbyists getting their way, and more ...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
