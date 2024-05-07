Menu
Wright family denied appeal after unjustifiably sacking midwives

Birthing Centre founder Chloe Wright on February 10, 2022. (Image: Andrew Warner)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Tue, 07 May 2024
The court of appeal has denied a Wright Family Foundation-owned business’s application to appeal an Employment Relation Authority determination that it unjustifiably sacked five midwives.After the Employment Relation Authority's (ERA) decision, Birthing Centre Ltd – owned by the Wright Family Foundation – went to the employment court, which again ruled in favour of the midwives.The court of appeal’s ruling on April 29 upheld the original ERA decision from July 2022 to award compensation to the five claimants.The midw...
