Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Zuru, Yashili in court over infant formula deal

Zuru, Yashili in court over infant formula deal
Zuru was co-founded by brothers Nick (pictured) and Mat Mowbray. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
Consumer products giant Zuru and infant formula producer Yashili are suing each other over a manufacturing agreement gone wrong and a $500,000 bond.Zuru New Zealand filed a statement of claim in the high court at Auckland last August, court records show.Yashili then filed a counterclaim.Both parties allege the other repudiated a manufacturing agreement they had entered into for Yashili to supply Zuru with infant formula products.Founded by NZ brothers Mat and Nick Mowbray, Zuru started as a toymaker but now has a number of retail brands, includ...
Markets

Pushpay shareholders block $1.5b buyout

BGH Capital and Sixth Street’s bid to take Pushpay private has failed.

Dan Brunskill 1:55pm
Policy

Rob Campbell sacked as EPA chair

He was removed as chair of Te Whatu Ora earlier this week.

Riley Kennedy 1:30pm

Public sector directorships – if not Campbell, then who?

Crown entities are some of our largest businesses – who should be running them?

Jem Traylen 12:28pm

More Law & Regulation

Environment

Upton scathing about RMA reform

Two former National environment ministers have different views of resource management reform.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Finance

Fonterra attempts to liquidate NZ arm of James Tyler

The debt arose in 2021 over non-payment of fresh milk supplied by Fonterra.

Riley Kennedy 01 Mar 2023
Finance

BNZ still pursuing George Kerr for 15-year-old debt

The Christchurch-born company director has had the amount he owes confirmed.

Riley Kennedy 01 Mar 2023
World

Wall Street’s ChatGPT nightmare over before it starts

JPMorgan, Goldman and Citigroup have restricted access to the technology.

Bloomberg 01 Mar 2023