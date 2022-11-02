See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

9 Spokes plans to delist from ASX

Wed, 02 Nov 2022

New Zealand fintech 9 Spokes International plans to delist from the Australian stock exchange (ASX) as a step to preserve value for shareholders by removing almost $1.5 million of annual listing costs.“The company believes that the costs of remaining on the ASX Official List are materially disproportionate to the advantages (both financial and otherwise) of doing so,” it said in a statement. A formal application to seek removal from the ASX has been submitted and the company will put the proposal to shareholders for approval at...

