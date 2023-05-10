Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes

Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes
Greg Foran announced expanded Tasman and Pacific Island services. (Image: Air NZ)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 10 May 2023
Air New Zealand will spend $3.5 billion on new aircraft and retrofitting its existing fleet over the next five years.That includes the purchase of eight new 787-9 Dreamliners and five Airbus A320neo aircraft, bringing a combined 4.5 million seats onto 39 routes online.Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran said the significant capital investment will also go towards refurbishing its 14 Boeing 787 planes, with work expected to start next year.Speaking at the travel industry summit Trenz on Wednesday, Foran said the group was also in final negotiation...
PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal
Bloomberg

PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal

It was the latest shoe to drop in a crisis that has gripped the firm for months.

Bloomberg 12:10pm
Politics

National rules out working with Te Pāti Māori

Christopher Luxon says the bridge between the two parties is "too wide to close".

Staff reporters 10:20am
National rules out working with Te Pāti Māori
Bloomberg

Trump liable for sex abuse, must pay US$5 million to Carroll

The jury stopped short of finding Trump liable for rape.

Bloomberg 10:00am
Trump liable for sex abuse, must pay US$5 million to Carroll

More Listed Companies

A2 rejigs the executive chairs
Primary Sector

A2 rejigs the executive chairs

The changes come into effect immediately. 

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
Tourism Holdings notes potential speedbump in earnings forecast
Markets

Tourism Holdings notes potential speedbump in earnings forecast

The rental RV operator has bounced back from its covid blues. 

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
'It’s like a marriage': Air NZ’s Foran and Walsh on how the CEO and chair work together
Markets

'It’s like a marriage': Air NZ’s Foran and Walsh on how the CEO and chair work together

Greg Foran and Therese Walsh built a good CEO and chair relationship at a time of crisis.

Ella Somers 09 May 2023
Tower earnings downgrade causes sharemarket stir
Markets Market close

Tower earnings downgrade causes sharemarket stir

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed to 11,942.49, up 53.47 points or 0.45%.

Graham Skellern 08 May 2023