Listed Companies

Auckland International Airport plans to take its foot off the gas
The electricity rollout is being put in place as the airport upgrades its terminal infrastructure. (Image: AIA)
Ella Somers
Mon, 01 May 2023
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 01 May 2023
Auckland International Airport is replacing gas with electricity as the Climate Change Commission urges more haste in weaning the economy off fossil fuels.The gas is used to heat the 141,000 square metres – equivalent to 20 football fields – the country’s largest international airport terminal covers.This will mean replacing six gas boilers, which provide 6.5 megawatts of heating, with giant electric heat pumps.The cost of the change wasn't revealed. An airport spokesperson told BusinessDesk that was due to the electricity...
