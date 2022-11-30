Bathurst says it will thrive on rising steel production

Bathurst expects earnings of $120m to $130m for the 2023 year. (Image: Bathurst Resources)

Coal miner Bathurst Resources has a bright future supplying coking coal for steel production, even as other customers decarbonise, its chair said today.However, the company is labouring under the shadow of an ongoing lawsuit against a subsidiary, despite winning its case in the supreme court last year.The ASX-listed New Zealand company expects more than 90% of its coal production to be coking coal for steel in the long term.Board chair Peter Westerhuis told shareholders at Bathurst’s annual general meeting in Wellington today that its cok...