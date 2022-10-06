See full details
Beata Edling appointed CEO of TruScreen Group
The company says the TruScreen cervical cancer screening device is a real-time, objective, AI-enabled medical solution. (Image: Truscreen)
Beata Edling has been appointed chief executive of TruScreen Group, the company said in a statement on the NZ stock exchange (NZX).Edling joined TruScreen in October 2020 as medical affairs and market access lead. She led the medical affairs and market access of TruScreen into new markets in Eastern Europe and the Balkan nations. Edling has also worked closely with TruScreen’s major distributors in China and Vietnam.She replaces Juliet Hull, who was interim CEO during the past 20 months. Hull will resume her role as a non-executive d...

