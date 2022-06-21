Bets off for SkyCity’s casino boss, as high rollers disappear

See full details
Listed Companies

Brent Melville
Tue, 21 Jun 2022

Matt Ballesty, SkyCity Entertainment's chief casino officer, is leaving the company (Image: SkyCity)
SkyCity Entertainment's chief casino officer Matt Ballesty will leave the casino and hotel operator post the disappearance of ‘high roller’ junkets.The company stopped bringing in foreign high rollers in the wake of a regulator's review into money laundering in Australia.The Australian gambling regulator Austrac is still investigating SkyCity's Adelaide Casino subsidiary over compliance concerns. That updated casino reopened in December 2020 after a $330 million expansion.Ballesty, who departs on June 30, was promoted to...

