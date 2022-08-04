See full details
Briscoe Group says first-half margins squeezed

Staff reporters
Thu, 04 Aug 2022

Briscoe Group's first-half margins suffered as the homeware and sporting goods retailer dealt with disruptions to its supply chain, a weaker kiwi dollar pushing up the cost of imports, and a general decline in consumers' appetite to spend. The retailer said it would report a 4% decline in first-half profit from the prior period's $47.5 million, despite a 2.7% increase in sales to $367.9m in the 26 weeks ended July 31. Second quarter sales were up 3.5% at $191.7m.Group managing director Rod Duke, who owns about three-quarters of...

Listed Companies
Michael Stiassny to join 2 Cheap Cars owner's board
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 04 Aug 2022

The auto firm's board saw a mass exodus last month.

World news
Consumer spending, mining in focus as Australian earnings ramp up
Bloomberg | Thu, 04 Aug 2022

The outlook for the mining sector, aviation, and inflation will be major influences on how Australian listed stocks fare in the current earnings season.

Opinion
Heartland’s 'key partnership' with Harmoney effectively ended in 2020
Jenny Ruth | Thu, 04 Aug 2022

Heartland’s running down lending through Harmoney triggered no alarm bells because personal lending throughout the financial sector dropped sharply during the covid pandemic.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

