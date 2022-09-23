See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Listed Companies

Briscoe's Rod Duke intends to steal competitors' lunch

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Briscoe's Rod Duke intends to steal competitors' lunch
Briscoe's managing director Rod Duke says the retail sector faces headwinds but he will remain focussed on costs. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 23 Sep 2022
RELATED
The outlook for Briscoe Group was buoyant but may require "stealing some competitors' lunch" as shoppers become reluctant to open their wallets, said the shopping chain's managing director, Rod Duke.Speaking on a Sharesies’ Shared Lunch webcast on Thursday, Duke said there was no doubt the retail sector was facing numerous headwinds, such as supply chain disruptions and higher costs.Households also “felt the cost of living weighing on them”. The suburbs were not feeling as secure as they had done in the past,...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Transport
Carbon cost of clean car rebate almost 1,500 times the ETS price
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Decarbonising transport is the key to reaching NZ's net zero 2050 goal, with difficult decisions needed on heavy freight, shipping and rail.

Markets FREE
Tourism Holdings and ATL announce $45m Jucy deal
Ella Somers | Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Jucy Rentals is in for a juicy $45 million deal if the competition watchdogs approve Tourism Holdings and Apollo's proposed merger.

Infrastructure
Ports of Auckland boss says sorry, 'we ignored owner and customers'
Brent Melville | Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Freight-forwarding industry told the 'inwardly focused' port is making major changes.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.