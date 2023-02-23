Menu
Colonial Motors says uncertainty keyword heading into 2H

Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Colonial Motors, the listed motor vehicle distributor, said its first-half net profit was down 21% on the year and revenue slid 6.5%.The company said net profit attributable to shareholders was $14.3 million in the six months to Dec 31, 2022. Revenue from continuing operations was $501m, down 6.5%.The prior period, however, had been a record across all revenue and profit measures.The company’s major trading operations remain in good shape, with motor vehicles, heavy trucks and tractor dealerships all contributing to delivering a very soun...
Transport

Auckland Airport's retail trade hits takeoff speed

Investment house Jarden has pegged the airport's target price well below the current trading price.

Brent Melville 1:51pm
Primary Sector

Scales and Seeka saw a tough year for horticulture

Both companies are evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on their businesses. 

Rebecca Howard 11:35am
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr: Cutting OCR in light of cyclone 'makes no sense'

Adrian Orr appeared before the finance select committee after yesterday's OCR hike.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am