Contact says it is preparing for the future

Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Contact says it is preparing for the future
Contact is extending its geothermal capacity. (Image: Contact)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 16 Aug 2022
New geothermal electricity generation, more solar and wind, and the ‘swaption’ agreement to keep the gas-powered Taranaki combined cycle plant running until 2024 are all signs the sector is finding its way to shift to renewable generation in a stable way, Contact Energy boss Michael Fuge says.Contact delivered its annual results yesterday with Jarden analysts describing it as a positive outlook.The results were dominated by Contact looking forward to new renewable generation and the earlier-than-expected commitment to a $300 million...

