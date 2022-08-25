See full details
Electricity sector must prove it's worthy of confidence, says Meridian boss

Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Meridian Energy chief executive Neal Barclay says it's up to the electricity sector to win public and political confidence. (Image: Supplied)
Picking up the pace in making large investments in new renewable electricity generation will be key to public and political confidence in the sector, says Meridian Energy chief executive Neal Barclay.The country’s largest electricity company yesterday announced a net profit of $664 million for the June 2022 financial year, up 55% from last year's $428m. That profit included a $214m gain on the sale of its Australian business.The results announcements emphasised Meridian’s work in developing its generation pipeline.Meridian has p...

