Fisher & Paykel expects sharply lower half-year profit

Rebecca Howard
Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Fisher & Paykel expects sharply lower half-year profit
The covid-19 boost is fading but F&P says it's in a good position. (Image: F&P Healthcare)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 19 Aug 2022
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares fell as much as 9.6% after it said it expects first-half revenue to drop 26% and net profit to more than halve as covid-19 related sales continue to fade.The healthcare products manufacturer expects operating revenue to be a $670 million in the six months ending Sept 30 versus $900m in the same period a year earlier.It expects net profit to be $85m-to-$95m, versus $222m in the six months to Sep 30, 2021. The company's shares fell as low as $19.11 in early trading, and were recently down 6.6% at $19...

