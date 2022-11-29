Fisher & Paykel Healthcare beats earnings guidance revenue as ‘triple-demic’ looms the in US

Menu
Health experts are concerned by the simultaneous spread of three respiratory illnesses in the United States. (Photo: Getty)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Tue, 29 Nov 2022
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has reported half-year earnings ahead of analyst expectations and their own market guidance, with operating revenue at $690.6 million.The company had told the market to expect revenue to be $670m in its August trading update, warning that many customers were already stocked up on hospital products.Even though the higher-than-expected revenue was 23% lower than in the first half of the prior year, it was a 21% increase on the pre-pandemic period first half of 2020.Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's (FPH) chief ex...
