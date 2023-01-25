Menu
Forsyth Barr retains 'outperform' on Mainfreight despite spot rate falls

Staff reporters
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
Forsyth Barr is expecting Mainfreight’s earnings outlook to be more evenly balanced than its peers.The company is expected to issue a trading update next month reporting slippage in air and ocean (A&O) profitability.Analyst Andy Bowley said in a note that while significant sea freight spot rate declines are expected to hamper revenue, the impact will be cushioned by more resilient contract rates for sea and air freight.However, Bowley also expects any decline in A&O to be broadly offset by further gains in the transport and wareho...
Media

New investor on the cards for National Business Review

Owner Todd Scott stressed he hasn't sold to the Murdochs.

Staff reporters 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:10am
Public sector

Tax cuts a low priority for Auckland business leaders

Back to basics does not equal tax cuts.

Jem Traylen 5:00am

Finance

SkyCity recruits former Tabcorp boss to sit on its board

New SkyCity Entertainment Group director David Attenborough has experience of dealing with money-laundering allegations.

Staff reporters 10:15am
Infrastructure

Vector adds 1.7% electricity customers in first half

Vector's outages rose in the latest six months but remained within regulatory limits.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Finance

Smartshares CEO Hugh Stevens stepping down

Smartshares owns the SuperLife KiwiSaver scheme and manages a raft of passive, index-linked funds.

Staff reporters 9:00am
News in Brief

Livestock Improvement releases half-year result

Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) has reported a half-year net profit after tax (NPAT) of $33.3 million, down 6.4% from the same period last year, but in line with market guidance. LIC is a farmer-owned co-operative specialising in pasture-based dairy genetics and herd mana...

Staff reporters 25 Jan 2023