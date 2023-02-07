Full-year dividend on the cards for Air NZ – Jarden

(Image: Getty)

Jarden lifted its rating and 12-month target price on Air New Zealand and expects it to announce a full-year dividend in August, its first since pre-covid.It now rated the stock at overweight versus a prior view of neutral and the target price has been lifted by 18% to $0.90. The stock last traded at $0.79, up 0.6%.“Our database of forward ticket pricing shows continued yield strength over the course of 2H23, with average long-haul economy yields up +28% and business class yields up +24% versus 2H19 for 1/3/6-month forward bookings,&...