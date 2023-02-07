Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

Full-year dividend on the cards for Air NZ – Jarden

Full-year dividend on the cards for Air NZ – Jarden
(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
Jarden lifted its rating and 12-month target price on Air New Zealand and expects it to announce a full-year dividend in August, its first since pre-covid.It now rated the stock at overweight versus a prior view of neutral and the target price has been lifted by 18% to $0.90. The stock last traded at $0.79, up 0.6%.“Our database of forward ticket pricing shows continued yield strength over the course of 2H23, with average long-haul economy yields up +28% and business class yields up +24% versus 2H19 for 1/3/6-month forward bookings,&...
Finance

Tech company Protempo put into receivership

McGrathNicol was appointed receiver on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 2:38pm
Energy

Genesis buys big Canterbury solar farm site

Genesis Energy is on track to open its first large grid-scale solar farm next year.

Greg Hurrell 2:05pm
Markets Free

NZX pays tribute to David Wale

David Wale was one of the "Jarden Boys".

Staff reporters 1:10pm

More Listed Companies

Listed Companies

ikeGPS shares jump on strong subscription growth

Utility pole management and software company ikeGPS is benefiting from North American investment in fibre and electricity networks.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Listed Companies

Pushpay narrows down full-year guidance

Church management software company Pushpay Holdings says its full-year guidance is now expected to be between the $87.2 million and $90.4m mark.In October last year, Pushpay said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and fair value (Ebitdaf) were ex...

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Markets

State probe of SkyCity Adelaide on hold

 South Australian liquor and gaming commissioner Dini Soulio said he has written to SkyCity about Austrac’s allegations and other matters.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Listed Companies

Downer picked for massive Queensland train building project

Dual-listed Downer will build the largest investment in rolling stock in Queensland's history.

Staff reporters 9:50am