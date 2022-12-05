Menu
Goodwood's shareholders okay WasteCo backdoor listing

WasteCo is based in Christchurch with operations throughout the South Island. (Image: WasteCo)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
Waste management business WasteCo NZ is expected to list on the NZX on Tuesday through a reverse takeover via trading shell company Goodwood Capital.It comes after Goodwood Capital’s shareholders gave the $29.2 million transaction the green light at a special meeting in Auckland today.WasteCoFormed in 2013, WasteCo provides waste collection services throughout Christchurch, Ashburton, Timaru, Oamaru, Dunedin and Balclutha employing about 200 staff. Among other things, it operates a 3,600 square metre landfill and sorting facility in Chris...
