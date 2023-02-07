ikeGPS shares jump on strong subscription growth

(Image: ikeGPS)

The share price of utility pole-management company ikeGPS jumped more than 7% on Tuesday morning on the back of strong three-quarterly results.The company’s shares rose as high as $1.06, the highest since Nov 8, 2021, and were recently up 2% at $1.01.ikeGPS today announced a 134% rise in revenue for the first nine months of the 2023 year, compared with the same period in 2022, following strong subscription growth and transaction revenue from its cloud-based software platform.The company generated about $23 million of revenue in the three...