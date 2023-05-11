Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

Judge won't allow AFT Pharmaceuticals to submit more evidence in Pascomer dispute

Judge won't allow AFT Pharmaceuticals to submit more evidence in Pascomer dispute
AFT Pharmaceuticals' Hartley Atkinson. (Image: AFT)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 11 May 2023
A bid to offer up more evidence by AFT Pharmaceuticals, after the three-week trial with PBL Solutions over the drug Pascomer, has been rejected by the high court. The case relates to the long-running dispute between the two over a joint subsidiary they were part of for the purpose of developing and commercialising orphan drugs (those used to treat rare diseases).The relationship broke down, with AFT claiming it had the rights to the topical treatment Pascomer, whereas PBL argued the subsidiary did.PBL filed its claim in June 2020, accusing...
Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt
Budget 2023

Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt

The first of three pre-budget speeches talks up better use of the government's balance sheet.

Pattrick Smellie 1:15pm
Infrastructure

KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild

It's too soon to say whether the Eastern Line can reopen earlier than next January.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild
Economy

Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April

The price jump adds to the view that inflation is still running hot.  

Staff reporters 11:53am
Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April

More Listed Companies

Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes
Markets

Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes

The money will be spent on new aircraft and retrofitting the airline's existing fleet.

Brent Melville 10 May 2023
A2 rejigs the executive chairs
Primary Sector

A2 rejigs the executive chairs

The changes come into effect immediately. 

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
Tourism Holdings notes potential speedbump in earnings forecast
Markets

Tourism Holdings notes potential speedbump in earnings forecast

The rental RV operator has bounced back from its covid blues. 

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
'It’s like a marriage': Air NZ’s Foran and Walsh on how the CEO and chair work together
Markets

'It’s like a marriage': Air NZ’s Foran and Walsh on how the CEO and chair work together

Greg Foran and Therese Walsh built a good CEO and chair relationship at a time of crisis.

Ella Somers 09 May 2023