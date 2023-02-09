Menu
Mainfreight earnings growth slows

Staff reporters
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
Mainfreight said its pace of revenue and earnings growth slowed in the December quarter with subdued performances in its US and Asia operations, which account for about 35% of the logistics group's revenue.  Pre-tax profit rose 32% to $490.2 million in the 43 weeks ended Dec 31 from the same period a year earlier, outpacing the 17% increase in revenue to $4.82 billion. Mainfreight's New Zealand, Australian and European divisions all generated double-digit revenue growth, whereas its US business reported a 1% increase in sales...
World

Where on Earth is big oil spending its $200b profit bonanza?

BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and TotalEnergies are looking to their backyards.

The Economist 2:00pm
World

Biden vows no default on debt

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to raise the debt ceiling.

Bloomberg 11:30am
Economy

Auckland floods could result in a slightly shallower recession

ANZ's preliminary view – based on limited data – is that the economy will contract 1.1% having previously predicted 1.3%.

Rebecca Howard 9:30am