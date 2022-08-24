See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Listed Companies

Meridian Energy profits up but faces wind farm cost overruns

Greg Hurrell
Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Meridian Energy profits up but faces wind farm cost overruns
Meridian's Te Āpiti wind farm. (Image: Meridian)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 24 Aug 2022
RELATED
Meridian Energy reported operating earnings of $709 million and increased profits for the June year.At the same time, the company announced a $53m cost overrun on its Harapaki wind farm in Hawkes Bay, now under construction. Meridian’s net profit was $664m in the 12 months ended June 30, up 55% from last year's $428m. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and changes for financial instruments were $709m, or 2.5% from the prior year’s $692m.Meridian announced a final partially imputed dividend of 11.55 ce...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Property FREE
Winton beats revenue guidance but sees earnings nosedive
Ella Somers | Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Property developer Winton has high hopes for 2023 but warns that the growth in NZ's housing market is unsustainable.

Transport
Loss making Move buys hazardous-liquid business
Brent Melville | Wed, 24 Aug 2022

The dual-listed firm reported a loss but has expanded its contract logistics business as part of its reset.

World news
Julian Robertson, hedge-fund guru to ‘Tiger Cubs,’ dies
Bloomberg | Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Spending part of each year in New Zealand, Robertson owned wineries as well as several golf resorts in the South Pacific nation.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.