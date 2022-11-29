Menu
Metroglass performance mirrors price hikes

Simon Mander: 'lack of reliability on supply chain'. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Tue, 29 Nov 2022
Rolling price increases and inroads into the Australian double-glazing market helped Metro Performance Glass to a 78% improvement in earnings before interest and tax to $5.6 million for the half year to September. That’s on the back of an 18% step up in revenues across its trans-Tasman businesses, to $138.1m from $116.9m for the previous comparable period.Metroglass, New Zealand’s largest glass processor, pushed local pricing up 31% over the 12 months to September, ratcheting Australian prices by 39% over the same period.That h...
Gentrack's shares rocket after increased revenue guidance

Analyst says company's result was “solid” and it showed signs of growing momentum.

Riley Kennedy 1:55pm
Apple vs Twitter: app war brewing

Elon Musk asks whether Apple "hates free speech" and alleges the iPhone maker is threatening to remove Twitter from its app store.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Arvida lifts first-half per-share earnings 10%

Arvida expects to hold annual dividends steady with last year.

Jenny Ruth 11:00am

