Metroglass performance mirrors price hikes

Simon Mander: 'lack of reliability on supply chain'. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Rolling price increases and inroads into the Australian double-glazing market helped Metro Performance Glass to a 78% improvement in earnings before interest and tax to $5.6 million for the half year to September. That’s on the back of an 18% step up in revenues across its trans-Tasman businesses, to $138.1m from $116.9m for the previous comparable period.Metroglass, New Zealand’s largest glass processor, pushed local pricing up 31% over the 12 months to September, ratcheting Australian prices by 39% over the same period.That h...