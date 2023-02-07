Menu
New CFO for My Food Bag

Staff reporters
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
My Food Bag has picked up a new chief financial officer in the form of Leanne Dekker who will start the new role at the end of March.The meal-kit company said in a statement that Dekker had “exceptional” experience that spanned 20 years across a series of roles that included senior finance positions at Summerset Holdings and Kiwi Property Group.Chief executive Mark Winter, who has been in the role since October, said he was delighted to have someone like Dekker join My Food Bag at this “critical time”.The company was pla...
Finance

Tech company Protempo put into receivership

McGrathNicol was appointed receiver on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 2:38pm
Energy

Genesis buys big Canterbury solar farm site

Genesis Energy is on track to open its first large grid-scale solar farm next year.

Greg Hurrell 2:05pm
Markets Free

NZX pays tribute to David Wale

David Wale was one of the "Jarden Boys".

Staff reporters 1:10pm